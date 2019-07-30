Público
Carmen Calvo El PSOE ya no quiere oír hablar de coalición: ofrece a Podemos un acuerdo programático

Carmen Calvo asegura que tras la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez hay que buscar otras posibilidades y recomienda buscar "fórmulas en otros países muy ensayadas, donde otro partido de izquierda apoya el programa o una parte".

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo / EUROPA PRESS- MRTA FERNÁNDEZ JARA

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, ha planteado este martes buscar un acuerdo programático con Podemos para que apoye un gobierno socialista con objetivos y medidas concretas.

En una entrevista en RNE, Calvo ha asegurado que "la fórmula de apoyar al gobierno con objetivos concretos es una buena fórmula, con mucha historia en Europa", señaló tras ser preguntada si el PSOE se prestaba a volver a ofrecer de nuevo un gobierno de coalición al partido de Pablo Iglesias. 

Sin embargo, tras la investidura fallida, para Calvo resulta "evidente" que hay que trabajar ahora en otras posibilidades. "Hay fórmulas en otros países muy ensayadas, donde otro partido de izquierda apoya el programa o una parte", ha señalado. 

Así, la vicepresidenta ha valorado que se pueda poner en convergencia un programa para un gobierno progresista que "no dependa de los independentistas", aunque ha avisado de que el hipotético respaldo de Podemos al Ejecutivo no garantizaría la mayoría, por lo que tendría que hablar con partidos "alejados" de Podemos.

