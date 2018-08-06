La duquesa de Franco y nieta mayor del dictador, Carmen Martínez-Bordiú, tiene una finca en Sevilla a través de una sociedad constituida en Panamá, cuando el país era considerado paraíso fiscal, según adelanta El Independiente. El diario asegura que Martínez-Bordiu ha reconocido recientemente que es la propietaria de dicha finca.
La titular al 100 % de la propiedad es Triana Enterprises SA, según los datos del Registro de la Propiedad. Esta sociedad no esta recogida en el Registro Mercantil de España, pero, sin embargo, sí aparece en el de Panamá. El alta tuvo lugar en noviembre de 1994, exactamente 38 días antes de que la nieta del dictador y su pareja del momento, Roberto Federici, escrituraran la adquisición de la finca.
Ni Martínez-Bordiú ni Federici aparecen entre los cargos y designaciones de la entiendad inscrita en el Registro Público de Panamá, siendo esta el típico modelo de empresa offshore que actúan a modo de pantalla para ocultar la verdadera identidad de los propietarios.
Además, el medio también recoge que existe un préstamo hipotecario de un importe de 120.000 euros formalizado el 10 de agosto de 2007 con la antigua Caja San Fernando, ahora integrada en Caixabank, con un plazo de amortización de 15 años. El préstamo se terminaría de pagar en 2022.
