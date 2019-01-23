Carmena admite que "en principio" no cuenta con Julio Rodríguez para Más Madrid

Manuela Carmena ha vuelto a celebrar este miércoles su alianza con Iñigo Errejón: "Me sorprende que no le guste a todo el mundo". La alcaldesa ha apuntado el 22 de diciembre como la fecha clave en la que se fraguó este acuerdo: "Las conversaciones con Iñigo surgieron la noche en la que, precisamente, yo me rompí el tobillo", recuerda la alcaldesa entre risas en una entrevista en Onda Cero. Tras la caída, Carmena se fue al hospital pero apunta que el "grupo de amigos" que se había reunido esa noche continuaron "hablando". A partir de aquí, siguieron las conversaciones y asegura que Errejón tomó la decisión la semana pasada.

Además, respecto a la candidatura en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, ha reconocido que ya no cuenta con Julio Rodríguez para su lista. "En principio no he pensado en él", ha admitido. Así se cierran más las puertas a una negociación que ya estaba encallada en la capital, sobre todo desde el pasado jueves.

La alcaldesa quiere desvincular su plataforma con los partidos. "Desde un principio dije que si tengo que dirigir un equipo, no voy a aceptar a nadie impuesto", asegura.

