Carmena asegura que Castaño cambió a los apoderados de Ahora Madrid "hace meses" y "por facturas no pagadas"

La alcaldesa de Madrid y candidata de Más Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha explicado que el delegado de Economía y Hacienda y miembro de su plataforma, Jorge García Castaño, "decidió retirar a los apoderados (de la cuenta bancaria de Ahora Madrid) hace meses por facturas no pagadas".
En una entrevista en Onda Cero, recogida por Europa Press, Carmena ha contestado de manera rotunda que es "absolutamente falso" que Más Madrid haya empleado dinero de Ahora Madrid". "Más Madrid no tiene más recursos que lo que estamos poniendo las personas que suscribimos los microcréditos, no tenemos otro ingreso", ha destacado.
A eso ha añadido que García Castaño "siempre tuvo el control" de la cuenta bancaria de Ahora Madrid y que el edil decidió "retirar a los apoderados" hace meses "por facturas no pagadas".
Jorge García Castaño cambió a los apoderados de la cuenta de Ahora Madrid a espaldas del tesorero, una acción que Ganemos Madrid llevará a los tribunales para que "devuelvan" los 110.000 euros del grupo municipal.
