Carmena hará pública mañana en rueda de prensa su decisión sobre su candidatura a la reelección a la Alcaldía de Madrid

También este lunes podría desvelar bajo qué forma se presenta a las elecciones. En las últimas horas se ha apuntado la posibilidad de ir a una agrupación de electores, modalidad que no ha gustado ni en IU ni en Ganemos.

La alcadesa de Madrid Manuela Carmena.- EP

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha convocado este lunes a las 12 horas en el Palacio de Cibeles una rueda de prensa para dar a conocer su decisión en torno a encabezar la candidatura municipalista en las elecciones de 2019, han informado fuentes municipales.

Distintas fuentes han señalado que todo apunta a que Carmena anunciará su intención de presentarse a las elecciones del próximo mes de mayo para optar a la reelección.

También este lunes podría desvelar bajo qué forma se presenta a las elecciones. En las últimas horas se ha apuntado la posibilidad de ir a una agrupación de electores, modalidad que no ha gustado ni en IU ni en Ganemos, que han lamentado que no se apueste por primarias.

