Resultados Madrid Carmena, en riesgo de perder el Ayuntamiento: las derechas llegan a la mayoría absoluta por la mínima

La líder de Más Madrid obtiene 19 concejales con casi el 58% de los votos escrutados. El PSOE obtiene 9. La suma de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox llegaría a la mayoría absoluta por la mínima, con 29 concejales.

24/05/2019.- La candidata de Mas Madrid a la alcaldía de la capital, Manuela Carmena, durante el acto de cierre de campaña que la formación celebra este viernes en el madrileño barrio de Vallecas. EFE/David Fernández

Manuela Carmena podría perder el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, según apuntan los primeros resultados del escrutinio de votos en la capital. Con casi el 58% del recuento avanzado, Más Madrid obtendría 19 concejales, una cifra que, junto a los asientos que obtendría el PSOE (9) no alcanzaría para la mayoría absoluta.

Con estos primeros resultados, el PP es la formación que sale peor parada respecto a las elecciones autonómicas de 2015. Los de José Luis Martíez-Almeida pierden, de momento 7 asientos, y pasan de los 21 concejales que sacaron hace cuatro años, a 14. Ciudadanos sería la tercera fuerza con 11 concejales, y Vox entraría al Consistorio con cuatro asientos, lo que haría que la derecha llegase a la mayoría absoluta

Madrid en Pie Municipalista (coalición que engloba a Izquierda Unida, Anticapitalistas y Bancada Municipalista) no tendría representación en el Ayuntamiento de la capital. 

((Habrá ampliación))

