Carmona renuncia ir en las listas del PSOE tras ser excluido de la candidatura al Senado

El que fue candidato del PSOE a la Alcaldía de Madrid en las pasadas elecciones municipales, Antonio Miguel Carmona, ha comunicado por carta al secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez; y al de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, su renuncia a presentarse en cualquier lista a la Asamblea o al Consistorio madrileño.
Carmona ha tomado esta decisión después de haber sido excluido por la Comisión Regional del PSOE de Madrid de la candidatura al Senado, donde consiguió ser el varón más votado por los militantes. Curiosamente, su nombre fue sustituido por el de Modesto Nolla, al que no había propuesto ninguna agrupación.
El dirigente madrileño dice que no abandona el partido, aunque confiesa que ha tenido ofertas de otras formaciones políticas, y que ahora centrará su actividad política en la Fundación Socialdemócrata que él mismo fundó hace más de diez años, y que seguirá trabajando como militante de base.
En la carta, Carmona agradece el apoyo de los militantes por su voto, al partido y a todos los secretarios generales con los que ha trabajado. y asegura que sigue a disposición del PSOE para cualquier cosa que le puedan pedir.
Carmona suma la tercera renuncia en el partido tras las modificaciones hechas por la Comisión Federal de Listas, ya que otros dos candidatos gallegos también ha renunciado a ir en las listas socialistas tras la decisión de Ferraz de no respetar los votos de la militancia.
El lunes se conoció que Eva Maldonado, que fue la impulsora de la campaña a favor de unas primarias tras la dimisión de Pedro Sánchez en 2016, renunciaba a ser candidata al ser sustituida como cabeza de lista al Senado por Ourense, tras haber sido la más votada por las bases. Y, el mismo domingo, renunció también a ir en listas José Ángel Vázquez, el portavoz del PSOE en el Consell de Ourense, por parecidos motivos.
