El portavoz de Cs en el Parlament, Carlos Carrizosa, sustituirá a la líder del partido en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, como presidente del grupo de Cs en la Cámara, según han explicado fuentes de la dirección del partido a Público. Se descarta así como candidato de las primarias que el partido celebrará en un futuro para escoger a su candidato a la presidencia de la Generalitat
También ha designado a la diputada y senadora Lorena Roldán como portavoz del grupo parlamentario, sustituyendo así a Carrizosa, que se convierte en líder de la oposición.
Las mismas fuentes han explicado que la dirección valora el "gran liderazgo" de Carrizosa frente al independentismo en el Parlament los últimos años, y destaca su voluntad para asumir cualquier tarea dentro del partido. "Es un gran conocedor" del funcionamiento interno de la formación y, como una de las personas que ha estado desde la fundación del partido, ha trabajado al lado de Albert Rivera e Inés Arrimadas.
Relevo inminente
El pleno del Parlament que se celebrará este miércoles y jueves será el último de Arrimadas, por lo que los cambios en el organigrama del grupo parlamentario se harán efectivos de manera inminente.
De esta manera, cuando Arrimadas haya renunciado a su acta en el Parlament y recoja el acta de diputada en el Congreso, se formalizará el relevo y Carrizosa pasará a ser oficialmente el presidente del grupo.
Otra de las incógnitas que se mantiene es quién sustituirá al vicepresidente segundo del Parlament, José María Espejo-Saavedra, en la Mesa de la Cámara, ya que también se va al Congreso, aunque esta cuestión todavía está por resolver, aseguran las citadas fuentes.
Lo que sí está claro son los nuevos diputados de Cs que entrarán en el Parlament en vez de Arrimadas y Espejo-Saavedra: Jorge Feijóo -número 26 por Barcelona en las catalanas de 2017- y María Mercedes Escofet -número 27-.
