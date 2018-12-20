Los nueve dirigentes independentistas en prisión preventiva han emitido hoy una carta conjunta en la que piden movilizaciones "pacíficas", sin caer en "provocaciones" de los adversarios del soberanismo, para "no regalarles las imágenes que no obtuvieron el 1-O", de Mossos d'Esquadra "pegando" a ciudadanos.

La carta llega horas antes de que se celebre el encuentro entre los presidentes Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra en el Palau de Pedralbes de Barcelona y la víspera de la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en el edificio de la Llotja de Mar, citas contra las que algunos sectores del independentismo ya han anunciado protestas.

El texto viene firmado por Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Carme Forcadell, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Cuixart, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Dolors Bassa y Oriol Junqueras, que remarcan que "la movilización cívica y pacífica ha sido siempre una de las constantes vitales del movimiento independentista y del republicanismo". La ciudadanía de Cataluña, subraya la misiva, "tiene todo el derecho a movilizarse cuando lo crea conveniente y a protestar ante un escenario de involución de los derechos y libertades", ya sea "el 21 de diciembre o cualquier otro día".

"Nos querrán provocar, nos querrán enfadados, nos querrían violentos, y no lo conseguirán"

El 1-O, señalan los presos, el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy "anhelaba ver a la policía de Cataluña pegando a ciudadanos que únicamente querían votar", pero "no fue así, no tuvieron la imagen que buscaban". "Aquello que no consiguieron entonces, aquello que significó una victoria del movimiento democrático del 1-O, aquello que dignifica nuestra causa, no podemos permitir que nadie lo despilfarre ahora regalando las imágenes que no obtuvieron el 1-O", insisten. Según los firmantes, "nos querrán provocar, nos querrán enfadados, nos querrían violentos, y no lo conseguirán".

"Nuestra fortaleza también reside en mantener, siempre y a todas horas, una actitud cívica y pacífica, que destierre y aísle cualquier acto incívico o violento. No permitamos que nos hagan cambiar, no caigamos en ninguna provocación", recalcan. Tanto el 21D, como "durante el juicio que llegará", hay que demostrar, afirman, "firmeza y espíritu constructivo".