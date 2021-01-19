Estás leyendo: Montero justifica los costes de los asistentes del rey emérito pero remite a Zarzuela para conocer los detalles

Público
Público

Casa Real Montero justifica los costes de los asistentes del rey emérito pero remite a Zarzuela para conocer los detalles

La ministra ha explicado que Patrimonio Nacional asume los costes de los ayudantes del rey Juan Carlos desde que asumiera la Jefatura del Estado en 1975.

Consejo de Ministros
La portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, este martes en La Moncloa. J.J Guillén / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Europa press

La ministra portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ha justificado este martes que Patrimonio Nacional asuma el coste de los ayudantes que asisten al rey emérito en Abu Dabi y ha explicado que es así desde que asumió la Jefatura del Estado en 1975, aunque ha remitido a la Casa Real para los "detalles" que se quieran conocer.

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Montero ha explicado que Juan Carlos I cuenta con asistentes para el ejercicio de sus tareas desde el inicio de su reinado hasta su abdicación en 2014 y continuó desde entonces en su papel de rey emérito.

"A petición de la Casa del Rey, Patrimonio Nacional asume esa factura siguiendo con la tramitación habitual, que ha sido inamovible desde la llegada del rey emérito a la Jefatura del Estado en 1975", ha explicado.

La portavoz del Gobierno ha apuntado que la asistencia de Don Juan Carlos está formada por personal eventual que presta su servicio para la Jefatura del Estado y "en todo momento sigue orientaciones de la Casa Real". Por ello, todos sus pagos están incluidos en la partida que los Presupuestos Generales del Estado consignan a la Casa Real.

"Este personal de asistencia es abonado por parte de la Casa Real dentro de la previsión económica que se contempla en los Presupuestos Generales del Estado y corresponde por tanto a ellos dar cuenta de los detalles que quieran conocer", ha insistido apuntando que, en lo relativo al Gobierno, la información de su competencia se puede conocer a través del Portal de Transparencia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público