La Casa Real rechazó por carta negociar con Corinna y amenazó con "acciones judiciales"

La Casa Real rechazó a finales de marzo de 2019 abrir cualquier canal de comunicación con la empresaria y examante del rey, Corinna Larsen, sobre las presuntas irregularidades financieras del rey emérito, así como las posibles implicaciones de Felipe VI, según una información adelantada por el diario El Mundo este sábado.
Una de las cartas enviadas por Larsen a Zarzuela involucraba a Felipe VI en los negocios de su padre. Corinna afirmaba en su epístola que el actual monarca era el "segundo beneficiario" de la Fundación Lucum, objeto de investigación por ser sospechosa de haber servido como entidad pantalla para ocultar 65 millones de euros que el rey emérito habría recibido de Arabia Saudí, según publica el rotativo El Mundo.
El medio ha tenido acceso a la carta con la que el 21 de marzo de 2019 el jefe de Casa Real, Jaime Alfonsín, responde a una misiva del bufete londinense que representa a la empresaria cercana al rey Juan Carlos.
"Ni Su Majestad el rey ni esta Casa tienen conocimiento, participación o responsabilidad alguna en los presuntos hechos que menciona, por lo que carece de toda justificación lícita su involucración en los mismos", destaca el jefe de Casa Real.
Larsen pidió establecer un canal de comunicación con la Jefatura del Estado para hablar sobre dichos movimientos financieros de Juan Carlos y ante la posible implicación de Felipe VI en ellos. Casa Real rechazó ambos extremos, y por ello, advirtió de posibles "acciones judiciales" frente a "insinuaciones y advertencias a Su Majestad el Rey". El fin de Corinna era lograr que algún representante legal iniciara un proceso de negociación con ella.
Días antes, la empresaria mencionó en esa misiva la recepción de regalos de los que se habría beneficiado Felipe VI o la petición de devolución de 65 millones de euros que supuestamente el rey emérito le había entregado.
