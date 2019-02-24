Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Casado acusa a Sánchez de "criticar a los dictadores muertos y ser un cobarde con los dictadores vivos"

El líder del PP ha preguntado a Sánchez "¿dónde estaba España?", mientras el presidente "legítimo" de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, trataba de cruzar la frontera para llevar ayuda humanitaria a su país.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, durante una intervención en Granada.- EFE

El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, durante una intervención en Granada.- EFE

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha denunciado este domingo que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez esté "desaparecido" en Venezuela y que únicamente se preocupe por "criticar a los dictadores muertos y ser un cobarde con los dictadores vivos".

Casado, que este sábado habló por teléfono con Guaidó para darle el apoyo del PP a su "lucha por la libertad", ha preguntado a Sánchez "¿dónde estaba España?", mientras el presidente "legítimo" de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, trataba de cruzar la frontera para llevar ayuda humanitaria a su país.

En su opinión, no se puede entender que países como Canadá, Estados Unidos, Brasil, Francia o Alemania sí se muestren preocupados por Venezuela y, sin embargo, el Gobierno de España esté "desaparecido".

"¿Dónde estaba Pedro Sánchez cuando a un país se le está masacrando y el tirano Maduro coge los camiones de ayuda humanitaria y los quema?", ha preguntado.

Ha incidido en que Guaidó está buscando el apoyo de las naciones libres y este sábado se jugó la vida cruzando la frontera con Colombia con el apoyo de las naciones vecinas y de las más desarrolladas y potentes del mundo.

"¿Y qué hace España? Muy sencillo: criticar a los dictadores muertos y ser un cobarde con los dictadores vivos. Eso es lo que hace el Gobierno de Sánchez. Una pena", ha lamentado.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad