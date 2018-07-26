Público
La nueva dirección de Pablo Casado Casado arroja más gasolina sobre Catalunya: quiere tipificar dos nuevos delitos

El presidente del PP promete que la primera propuesta del partido en el Congreso de los Diputados en esta nueva etapa defenderá "incorporar al Código Penal el delito de sedición impropia y el delito de convocatoria ilegal de referéndum".

El palentino Pablo Casado, durante su discurso tras ser elegido nuevo presidente del PP en sustitución de Mariano Rajoy/EFE

Pablo Casado quiere redoblar su presión sobre Catalunya. El nuevo presidente del PP ha anunciado hoy que la "primera iniciativa parlamentaria" en la próxima etapa del partido será una propuesta para "incorporar al Código Penal el delito de sedición impropia y el delito de convocatoria ilegal de referéndum".

Así lo ha anunciado en rueda de prensa al término del primer Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del nuevo PP, celebrado en Barcelona, donde ha alegado que hay que "anticiparse" al independentismo con esta reforma del Código Penal

