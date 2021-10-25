Estás leyendo: Casado asegura que el PP llegará "hasta el final" en Europa para que el Gobierno no derogue la reforma laboral

Casado asegura que el PP llegará "hasta el final" en Europa para que el Gobierno no derogue la reforma laboral 

El líder de los populares solicita al Ejecutivo Central más reformas y considera que los presupuestos presentados para 2022 "van a quedar en papel mojado".

25/10/2021 El presidente del PP Pablo Casado
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, durante su intervención la 24ª edición del Congreso Nacional de la Empresa Familiar. Jesús Diges / EFE

madrid

El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha advertido al Gobierno que su partido, "más allá de las presiones y de lo que se diga", llegará "hasta el final" en las instituciones europeas para que la reforma laboral llevada a cabo durante la presidencia de Rajoy continúe vigente. 

"Más allá de las presiones y de lo que se diga, llegaremos hasta el final en las instituciones europeas para que la reforma laboral se mantenga, es absolutamente esencial" ha resaltado, parafraseando las declaraciones de la vicepresidenta Yolanda Díaz en la clausura del congreso de Comisiones Obreras el pasado fin de semana.

Casado, que ha hecho este anuncio en su intervención en el XXIV Congreso Nacional de la Empresa Familiar, celebrado en Pamplona, ha declarado que la UE "deja muy claro que las modificaciones de las leyes laborales se tiene que hacer de acuerdo con los empresarios y dirigidas a una flexibilidad del mercado de trabajo para crear empleo y que no se destruya". 

El líder popular, además, ha solicitado al Ejecutivo de Sánchez más reformas. Casado entiende que es "necesario y urgente" un proceso de reformismo, puesto que el "sistema operativo de las democracias liberales y lleva demasiados años sin ponerse en marcha".

"A tiempo estamos de ir hacia el camino del reformismo, la moderación, el diálogo social de verdad con los que creáis empleo y el camino del consenso con la oposición, autonomías y entidades locales", ha subrayado.

Por otro lado, se ha mostrado "muy pesimista" por la situación económica y ha augurado que los presupuestos que el Gobierno Central ha presentado para el próximo año "van a quedar en papel mojado y ya nacen completamente muertos".

