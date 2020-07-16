Estás leyendo: Casado critica al Gobierno por "atacar" a Felipe VI, mientras Feijóo apoya la investigación al emérito

Casado critica al Gobierno por "atacar" a Felipe VI, mientras Feijóo apoya la investigación al emérito

El líder del PP aprovecha el homenaje de Estado a las víctimas del coronavirus para mostrar su respaldo al rey y para criticar que aún no se conozca el número total de fallecidos.

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, junto al presidente gallego Alberto Nuñez Feijóo.

Alejandro López de miguel / manuel sánchez

Las diferencias en fondo y forma entre los discursos de Pablo Casado, líder del PP, y Alberto Núñez-Feijóo, presidente en funciones de Galicia y ganador de las elecciones del 12-J, se dejan ver hasta en el homenaje de Estado a los fallecidos por la pandemia del coronavirus.

A su salida del acto solemne en el Patio de la Armería del Palacio Real de Madrid, este jueves, el presidente conservador ha aprovechado para mandar un mensaje de "respaldo" a la Casa Real y a Felipe VI, ante los "ataques" que, a su entender, le dirigen "algunos ministros del Gobierno". 

Casado manda un mensaje de unidad mientras critica que no se conozca el "número real" de fallecidos

"Defendemos al rey", decía Casado, y a una institución "esencial", "símbolo de la continuidad histórica de España". Además, mandaba un mensaje de unidad política -"Es un día para estar todos unidos"-, junto a una nueva crítica porque aún "no sepamos el número real" de personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus.

Por su parte, Feijóo se negaba a "desviar" la atención, que en su opinión ahora debe estar centrada en la pandemia, para "cuestionar" la monarquía parlamentaria, una institución "consolidada". "Yo no voy a participar en esto", "no voy a cambiar mi prioridad"

Sin embargo, aprovechaba también para deslizar que esta voluntad de "no crear problemas", "no significa que, si hay que investigar una cosa, que se haga", en referencia a las actuaciones de la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo sobre las finanzas del rey emérito, Juan Carlos I. 

"Estamos en un estado de derecho, cualquier persona está sometida a una investigación". "Investíguese", decía, "dentro de la Constitución" y respetando la presunción de inocencia".  

