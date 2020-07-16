madridActualizado:
Las diferencias en fondo y forma entre los discursos de Pablo Casado, líder del PP, y Alberto Núñez-Feijóo, presidente en funciones de Galicia y ganador de las elecciones del 12-J, se dejan ver hasta en el homenaje de Estado a los fallecidos por la pandemia del coronavirus.
A su salida del acto solemne en el Patio de la Armería del Palacio Real de Madrid, este jueves, el presidente conservador ha aprovechado para mandar un mensaje de "respaldo" a la Casa Real y a Felipe VI, ante los "ataques" que, a su entender, le dirigen "algunos ministros del Gobierno".
Casado manda un mensaje de unidad mientras critica que no se conozca el "número real" de fallecidos
"Defendemos al rey", decía Casado, y a una institución "esencial", "símbolo de la continuidad histórica de España". Además, mandaba un mensaje de unidad política -"Es un día para estar todos unidos"-, junto a una nueva crítica porque aún "no sepamos el número real" de personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus.
Por su parte, Feijóo se negaba a "desviar" la atención, que en su opinión ahora debe estar centrada en la pandemia, para "cuestionar" la monarquía parlamentaria, una institución "consolidada". "Yo no voy a participar en esto", "no voy a cambiar mi prioridad".
Sin embargo, aprovechaba también para deslizar que esta voluntad de "no crear problemas", "no significa que, si hay que investigar una cosa, que se haga", en referencia a las actuaciones de la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo sobre las finanzas del rey emérito, Juan Carlos I.
"Estamos en un estado de derecho, cualquier persona está sometida a una investigación". "Investíguese", decía, "dentro de la Constitución" y respetando la presunción de inocencia".
