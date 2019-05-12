Casado dice que el error del PP fue no ver que son el rival de Vox y Cs: "De eso no me di cuenta hasta la noche electoral"

El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha afirmado que la campaña para las elecciones generales "fue un acierto" y recuerda que él tiene "mandato para cuatro años".

En una entrevista publicada hoy por el diario El Mundo, Casado afirma que el error que cometió "fue no ver que el PP es el rival verdadero de Vox y Ciudadanos, y no (Pedro) Sánchez. De eso no me di cuenta hasta la noche electoral".

Tras el batacazo que sufrió su partido en las generales, y a bocajarro de las críticas internas que le afean los "errores", el presidente del PP ve en el 26M la oportunidad de reivindicarse como "única alternativa" al PSOE. Casado considera que "el contenido de la campaña y los temas del programa de las elecciones generales fueron un acierto y por eso son los mismos ahora".

"Incluso si el resultado del PP en las elecciones del 26M no fuera bueno, el proyecto de reconstrucción del partido piedra a piedra tiene que seguir"

Y añade que "incluso si el resultado del PP en las elecciones del 26-M no fuera bueno, el proyecto de reconstrucción del partido piedra a piedra tiene que seguir". Casado asegura que no dimitirá "pase lo que pase", porque opina que su proyecto tiene legitimidad "a largo plazo". "Este proyecto no era para nueve meses: los milagros, en Lourdes", insiste.

"Mi proyecto es a largo plazo, hasta el próximo congreso del PP. Voy a aspirar a ser presidente del Gobierno en las próximas elecciones generales", explica en la entrevista. Sostiene además que "mantenemos la unidad del PP contando mucho con los presidentes autonómicos" y dice estar muy agradecido al apoyo que le han dado "todos ellos".

Según Pablo Casado, "el PP no se ha movido del centro y la moderación desde que fue fundado". Y señala que "nos puede pasar lo que al PSOE en 2015: que perdió en muchas capitales, pero gobernó en coalición. El poder territorial del PP puede incrementarse".