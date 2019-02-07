Público
Casado domingo Feijóo, Moreno y Alonso plantan a Casado en la manifestación del domingo

Los tres excusan su ausencia en la marcha convocada contra Pedro Sánchez por compromisos contraídos con anterioridad.

El presidente del PP Pablo Casado, y el presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. - EFE

Tres importantes barones del PP no acudirán este domingo a la concentración convocada por Pablo Casado en Madrid contra Pedro Sánchez bajo el lema Por una España unida, elecciones ya. Se trata de Alberto Núñez Feijóo -presidente de Galicia-, Juanma Moreno -presidente de Andalucía- y Alfonso Alonso -presidente del PP vasco-.

Los tres excusan su ausencia por compromisos contraídos con anterioridad. Así, el presidente de la Xunta estará de viaje oficial en Estados Unidos con empresarios y regresará la madrugada del domingo al lunes, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes próximas a Feijóo, que han señalado que el PP gallego estará representado con una delegación.

Tampoco el presidente andaluz podrá asistir, pero en este caso por un tema familiar, han señalado fuentes próximas a Moreno. En este caso también el PP-A mandará una delegación a la movilización de Madrid para exigir ya la convocatoria de elecciones generales después de que Pedro Sánchez haya pactado un "relator" con los independentistas.

Por su parte, el presidente del PP vasco, Alfonso Alonso, no acudirá porque el domingo estará presente en el homenaje a Joseba Pagazaurtundua, junto al presidente del PP de Guipúzcoa, Borja Sémper. Si que se desplazarán a Madrid los presidentes del partido en Vizcaya y Álava, Raquel González e Iñaki Oyarzabal, entre otros.

De la misma manera, fuentes del PP de Cantabria han señalado a Europa Press que irán miembros de la dirección, cargos públicos y afiliados, pero la presidenta del PP cántabro y candidata, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, aún está pendiente de agenda.

Sí que estará presente en esa concentración en la Plaza de Colón el presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, el presidente murciano, Fernando López Miras, y el de la Rioja, José Ignacio Ceniceros. También estará en la concentración el presidente del Partido Popular de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco; y la presidenta del partido en la Comunidad Valenciana, Isabel Bonig. Desde Asturias viajará la candidata del PP al Principado, Teresa Mallada, que estará acompañada de por más cargos regionales.

También se desplazará a Madrid el presidente del PP de Castilla-La Mancha, Paco Núñez; el presidente del PP catalán, Alejandro Fernández; el presidente del PP de Extremadura, José Antonio Monago; y el presidente del PP en la región, Luis María Beamonte. Lo mismo harán el presidente del PP canario, Asier Antona, y el presidente del partido en Baleares, Biel Company, quien acudirá acompañado, entre otros cargos, por la eurodiputada balear Rosa Estarás. Por parte del PP navarro estará su presidenta, Ana Beltrán.

