Elecciones generales Casado elige a Suárez Illana como número dos en la lista por Madrid al Congreso

Suárez Illana había sido hasta ahora presidente de la "Fundación Concordia y Libertad", una nueva fundación creada por Pablo Casado en septiembre del año pasado.

Pablo Casado y Adolfo Suárez Illana en un acto del PP en Ávila. /EFE

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha desvelado este lunes una de las incógnitas que todavía se guardaba, la del nombre del número dos de la lista del partido por Madrid al Congreso de los Diputados. Y el elegido ha sido Adolfo Suárez Illana. 

El hijo del expresidente del Gobierno Adolfo Suárez como número dos de la lista por Madrid se incorpora así a una lista que será "muy potente", según ha anunciado Casado. Casado ha asegurado que "encarna los principios y valores de este nuevo proyecto" así como el "patriotismo" y la "concordia".

Casado ha desvelado la candidatura de Suárez Illana durante su intervención en el foro La España necesaria, organizado por el diario El Mundo y al que asisten, entre otros, los presidentes del Congreso y del Senado, Ana Pastor y Pío García-Escudero, respectivamente, y el presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido.

