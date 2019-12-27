Casado insta a la Abogacía a "no sucumbir a las presiones" en su escrito sobre Junqueras

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha expresado su confianza en que la Abogacía del Estado "no sucumba" a las "presiones" en el caso de Oriol Junqueras y cumpla con "su obligación" de defender al Estado y "no a los que han hecho un golpe al Estado". "Es de perogrullo", ha manifestado.
Casado ha recordado que la Abogacía tiene hasta el día 3 enero para pronunciarse sobre la decisión del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) que ha sentenciado que el líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, en prisión por la sentencia del procés, contaba con inmunidad parlamentaria desde las elecciones europeas.
Según ha indicado en una visita a Almoradí (Alicante), localidad afectada por el pasado de la DANA del pasado septiembre, "el problema es que la Abogacía es un cuerpo jerárquicamente dependiente del señor (Pedro) Sánchez", del que ha apuntado que en una entrevista afirmó que la Fiscalía General del Estado "también". "Yo lo niego; la Fiscalía es un órgano independiente, pero la Abogacía del Estado sí depende del Gobierno", ha recalcado.
No obstante, se ha mostrado "convencido" de que el cuerpo de Abogados del Estado, "que es prestigioso, independiente y que está a favor de los intereses nacionales, no sucumba a esas presiones" y confía en que se dedique a "perseguir a los delincuentes" como los "condenados por el Tribunal Supremo y como reclamados por la Justicia al ser prófugos", en referencia a Junqueras y Carles Puigdemont, que deben "pagar por sus graves delitos".
