Casado promete una Ley de Apoyo a la Maternidad que ayude a las mujeres a ser madres "libremente"

El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha anunciado que aprobará una Ley de Apoyo a la Maternidad que apoye a las mujeres para que decidan "libremente" ser madres, en caso de que su partido gane las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.
"Cuando sea presidente vamos a redactar y apoyar una Ley de apoyo a la Maternidad", ha avanzado Casado en la clausura de la Convención de Familia e Igualdad del PP en Cartagena (Murcia).
Casado ha centrado su discurso en torno al reto demográfico al que se enfrenta España, en un momento en el que, según ha explicado, hay más defunciones que nacimientos y una de las tasas más bajas de fertilidad del mundo desarrollado, algo que supone "un problema para el Estado de Bienestar y el futuro de las pensiones, que puede desbaratar el futuro de la sociedad".
El líder del PP ha atribuido este descenso de la natalidad a que cada año "de cada cinco embarazos uno se interrumpe", por lo que ha propuesto que las instituciones "pongan recursos a favor de quien decide seguir adelante con el embarazo libremente para que se encuentren con medidas sociales a su disposición".
En concreto, ha prometido "mantener e incrementar" medidas que favorezcan esa decisión, como la desgravación de 1.200 euros por hijo, las ayudas a madres "que están solas", el abaratamiento de los precios del alquiler, además de su apuesta "para que las barreras que tienen las mujeres no se incrementen cuando deciden ser madres".
"¿Qué hay más progresista que, sin decirle lo que tiene que hacer, el PP les dice que va a tener un empleo para que decida libremente seguir adelante con el embarazo?", se ha preguntado, en alusión a la dificultades de los jóvenes para emanciparse por no "tener empleo o acceso a la vivienda".
