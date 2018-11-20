Casado propone a Fátima Báñez para presidir la Comisión de Exteriores tras irse Cospedal

La exministra de Empleo, Fátima Báñez, ha sido propuesta por Pablo Casado, líder del PP, para presidir la Comisión de Exteriores del Congreso, cargo que ocupó hasta que dejó el escaño la ex secretaria general del partido María Dolores de Cospedal.
Báñez, muy cercana a la antigua vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Saénz de Santamaría y su mano derecha en las primarias del PP, pasará de ser diputada rasa a liderar una comisión. Casado ha dicho que este gesto es un compromiso del Partido Popular hacia "los exministros que han servido a España y que siguen haciéndolo como diputados el rango institucional que se les puede dar", en este caso, el de presidentes de Comisión.
El madrileño Antonio González Terol también ha sido propuesto por Casado para ocupar el puesto que tenía Cospedal en la Diputación Permanente de la Cámara Baja. Terol es el actual alcalde de Boadilla del Monte además de diputado desde junio de 2011 y todas las quinielas apuntan a que será el candidato del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid en las próximas elecciones autonómicas.
El presidente del PP lo ha comunicado este martes en su intervención ante el grupo popular del Congreso, en la que ha dado la bienvenida a Francisco Bañó, diputado que ocupa el escaño que dejó vacante Cospedal, a quien Casado ha definido como "una gran ministra y una gran secretaria general".
Casado ha querido dejar constancia de la importancia de la Presidencia de la Comisión de Exteriores, como cargo institucional y como vía de interlocución con las embajadas, "y más en los tiempos actuales" y ha celebrado que ocupe el cargo una persona "de la talla" de Báñez, quien ha aceptado este puesto que le ofrece el líder del PP.
