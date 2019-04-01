Casado propone una jerarquía institucional para que la Policía Nacional y la Guardia Civil  manden sobre los Mossos y la Ertzaintza

"España no se puede centrifugar más, ya no se puede dar más poder a las autonomías", han sido las palabras del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, sobre el "reforzamiento claro" que quiere impulsar en la administración Central. El 'popular' defiende que la Policía Nacional y la Guardia Civil deben "prevalecer" sobre policías autonómicas como los Mossos d'Esquadra, la Ertzaintza o la Policía Foral de Navarra. "Fortaleceremos esa jerarquía" de la seguridad nacional sobre las fuerzas del orden locales y regionales, ha asegurado.

"El monopolio de la fuerza corresponde al Estado", ha insistido el presidente de los populares durante un desayuno informativo organizado por la agencia Europa Press, en Madrid. "Hace falta un apuntalamiento del Estado, aquí nadie habla de acabar con el Estado autonómico, aquí lo que hay es lealtad al texto constitucional, porque todas ellas son de titularidad estatal aunque luego se haya acordado su traspaso a las autonomías".



"La actual izquierda es la mas desigualitaria de la historia de España, habla de las competencias como un juego de risk", ha aseverado, insistiendo en impulsar una ley de lenguas para que el castellano sea la lengua vehicular en la Educación y también en la administración. "La lengua no va a ser un requisito para acceder al empelo público, quiero que quede muy claro, será un merito, no un requisito excluyente".

Esa ley pretende también que el conocimiento de las lenguas cooficiales no sea una obligación, sino en todo caso un mérito, lo que no quita que los funcionarios, sobre todo los que tengan más contacto con el público, tenga que aprender, si no lo sabe, el idioma cooficial de la comunidad en la que trabaje, pero que el castellano sea la lengua vehicular.