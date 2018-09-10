Casado se reúne hoy con Santamaría en Génova para decidir su futuro político 

Pablo Casado y Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría se están reuniendo este lunes para aclarar el futuro político de la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, hoy diputada rasa del PP. Lo ha anunciado en torno a las 14.00 horas el vicesecretario de Comunicación de la formación, Javier Maroto, durante su comparecencia en rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Comité de Dirección del PP.
Maroto no ha desvelado los puntos a tratar en la reunión, cuándo comenzó o qué papel tiene reservado la nueva dirección a la que fuera la mujer fuerte del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, si es que existe. Este sábado, Santamaría no acudió a la primera reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del PP, el máximo órgano entre congresos.
El jueves, la exvicepresidenta del Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy también se ausentó de la reunión del Grupo Parlamentario Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados con el que su partido abrió el curso político.
(Habrá ampliación)
