El pleno extraordinario, que ha comenzado con la intervención del presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, para explicar lo ocurrido en las dos últimas cumbres europeas, ha sido utilizado por la oposición, encabezada por el 'popular' Pablo Casado y seguida del líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, para atacar a Sánchez con cuestiones en clave nacional e internacional, pero no relacionadas con Europa.
"Hace dos días el PSOE se alió con Bildu para aprobar una ley de abusos policiales, para equiparar a los verdugos con las víctimas. No vale todo", ha recriminado Casado al presidente del Ejecutivo. A continuación, ha acusado a los socialistas de blanquear el terrorismo etarra. El presidente del PP también ha sacado a relucir la "hipocresía" de Sánchez respecto a Venezuela.
Además, ha incidido en la cuestión migratoria y el supuesto "efecto llamada" incentivado por el gobierno: "En cuestión de inmigración nadie duda que el Aquarius tuvo un efecto llamada, y el Open Arms ha sido el ridículo. Usted ahora está haciendo lo que hacía el PP: refuerza la valla, refuerza las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado, por eso rechaza en frontera y por eso acuerda repatriaciones con Marruecos", ha recriminado el conservador.
Por su parte, Albert Rivera también ha criticado la alianza de los socialistas con Bildu en Navarra: "El señor Otegi puede ir por las calles sacando pecho, sin pedir perdón por las 54 víctimas de ETA en Catalunya" y se ha referido, asimismo, a la situación venezolana para atacar a Sánchez.
Catalunya ha sido el eje central de la intervención de Rivera. El dirigente ha acusado a Sánchez de tener como socio al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra: "El presidente debe requerir a Torra el cumplimiento del 155. No puede cruzarse de brazos". Además, ha planteado: "¿Se tienen que cometer delitos para aplicar la Constitución o debemos evitarlos?".
"Ustedes no han sido valientes para defender a quienes eran acosados por el independentismo. Gente como Puigdemont no puede campar a sus anchas por Europa. Los que cometen delitos en Catalunya tienen que saber que es un delito español y europeo", ha señalado el líder de Ciudadanos.
