Casado y Rivera convocan el domingo en Madrid una concentración contra Sánchez

Los líderes de los partidos de la derecha El líder de Ciudadanos quiere que sea un "gran acto" para "frenar" al presidente que decirle que "ya basta" con su política respecto de Catalunya.

Los presidentes del PP, Pablo Casado (i), y de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (d). EFE

Frente común contra Sánchez entre los líderes de la derecha. Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera han anunciado que organizarán un acto este domingo en la plaza Colón de Madrid para transmitirle a Sánchez que "ya basta" con su política respecto de Catalunya. Ambos están luchando por erigirse como el partido que lidere esta acción contra el Ejecutivo que tiene como telón de fondo el conflicto en Catalunya.

Rivera ha hecho este anuncio en el Congreso tras escuchar a la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, y afirmar que "entre los independentistas y Sánchez hay un acuerdo" sobre esa mesa de partidos catalanes que es "una vergüenza" e "inaceptable" en democracia.

Por su parte, el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha pedido a los españoles asistir a una concentración en el centro de Madrid este domingo, si bien ha señalado que aún están a la espera de la respuesta de la Delegación del Gobierno.

Según ha dicho, su partido quiere liderar a los "constitucionalistas" ante esta "felonía" de Pedro Sánchez de aceptar la figura de un relator en una mesa de partidos sobre Catalunya. "No se puede vender España a cambio de un plato de lentejas por seguir en Moncloa", ha declarado Casado en un acto en Cuenca, donde no ha descartado poder usar otros mecanismos parlamentarios que ofrece la Constitución, en alusión a una posible moción de censura.

A su entender, Sánchez está "deslegitimado" para seguir al frente del Gobierno de España. "Ya lo único que nos queda es apelar a la conciencia cabal y sensata de la población española", ha resaltado el líder del PP, que ha calificado de "lamentables" e "insulto a la inteligencia" las explicaciones de la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo.

