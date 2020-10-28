Estás leyendo: Consumo avisa a 25 clubes que deben cesar la publicidad con empresas de apuestas

El Consejo de Estado ha señalado el 30 de agosto como fecha para la entrada en vigor de la prohibición de los patrocinios vigentes pues una cancelación inmediata con la temporada 2020-2021 ya iniciada podría suponer la quiebra de varios proyectos deportivos.

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ofrece una rueda de prensa sobre los resultados del estudio de Vigilancia del Crecimiento, Alimentación, Actividad Física, Desarrollo Infantil y Obesidad en España. — O.CAÑAS.POOL / EUROPA PRESS

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha enviado una carta este miércoles a los presidentes de los 25 clubes de fútbol de Primera y Segunda que han firmando contratos de publicidad para los próximos años con empresas de apuestas para advertirles de que deben extinguirlos al final de la temporada.

Así lo han avanzado a Efe fuentes próximas al departamento que dirige Garzón, quien les ha informado también en la misiva de que su Ministerio llevará al Consejo de Ministros en los próximos días el real decreto que regulará la publicidad del juego.

Fuentes del Consejo de Estado han señalado también a Efe que este órgano consultivo del Gobierno ya ha entregado su dictamen sobre el real decreto el pasado día 20.

Y, según las fuentes de Consumo, el Consejo de Estado ha señalado el próximo 30 de agosto como fecha para la entrada en vigor de la prohibición de los patrocinios vigentes pues una cancelación inmediata con la temporada 2020-2021 ya iniciada podría suponer la quiebra de varios proyectos deportivos.

La carta de Garzón llega después de que varios de los clubes solicitaran moratorias de hasta tres años —similares a las de la entrada en vigor de la publicidad del tabaco— para poder seguir exhibiendo sus patrocinio.

Veinticinco clubes han recibido la carta, pero el resto de equipos de Primera y Segunda División también han recibido también otra carta de carácter informativo, según las mismas fuentes.

