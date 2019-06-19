Público
Caso 3% 'Caso 3%': 15 empresas son imputadas por el pago de comisiones a CDC

Entre ellas se encuentran algunas como la Fundación ACS, presidida por Florentino Pérez, y las constructora Copisa, Teyco y Urbaser, a las que se les atribuye delitos de tráfico de influencias, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales

Imagen de los registros practicados en la sede de CDC./ EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ha imputado a 15 empresas y entidades en el 'caso 3%' por presuntos pagos de comisiones a la extinta consultora CDC a cambio de obras o servicios públicos, según ha adelantado El Periódico. Entre ellas se encuentran algunas como la Fundación ACS, presidida por Florentino Pérez, y las constructora Copisa, Teyco y Urbaser, a las que se les atribuye delitos de tráfico de influencias, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales. El magistrado ha citado a los representantes de estas empresas para principios de julio, así como también tendrán que declarar el extesorero convergente, Daniel Osácar; el presidente de Teyco, Jaume Sumarroca Calverol. hijo de unos de los fundadores de CDC, y el expresidente de la empresa pública Infraestructures de la Generalitat, Josep Lluis Quer.

La resolución dice que altos cargos de CDC "pusieron en marcha una estructura para financiar ilegalmente" al partido

La resolución dice que altos cargos de CDC, junto a directivos y funcionarios de distintas administraciones catalanas, "pusieron en marcha una estructura para financiar ilegalmente" al partido antecesor del PDECat. "Alteraban todo tipos de concursos públicos" con intención de adjudicar determinados contratos aempresas que realizaban "donacione" a dos fundaciones ligadas a CDC, Catdem y Forum Barcelona, sostiene el magistrado. 

El auto indica que estos donativos se realizaban no solo "con vulneración de los principios de legalidad, igualdad y transparencia", sino también para mantener "una buena relación con el partido y sus jerarcas" y ser "elegibles" en futuros contratos.

De la Mata apunta al extesorero de CDC, Andreu Viloca, como la persona que "llevaba a cabo un control exhaustivo de las licitaciones" que las administraciones ofrecían a las empresas bajo la esfera de CFC. Por otra parte, las entidades actuaban "con el afán de disimular".  En total, las licitaciones investigadas ascienden a 218 millones de euros y las comisiones irregulares a un millón. 

