El juez Salvador Alba ha defendido este lunes ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias que se le está acusando de haber conspirado contra Victoria Rosell con pruebas "manipuladas", cuando él "no podía permanecer callado" ante las "irregularidades" que observó en el trabajo de su colega.
Alba ha relatado al tribunal que un empresario investigado en una causa en el juzgado de Victoria Rosell por fraude fiscal, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, entonces dueño de Seguridad Integral Canaria, le contó en su despacho que "era socio" en varios negocios del periodista Carlos Sosa, pareja de la juez. Se alarmó cuando comprobó que esas diligencias avanzaban poco y que no se ampliaban para indagar otros delitos, como un posible blanqueo de capitales.
El magistrado -suspendido de sus funciones desde que se le abrió juicio por estos hechos- ha alegado que no tenía nada contra Rosell y que quizás pecó de "prudente" al limitarse a enviar informes al Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) sobre cuál fue su actuación en la causa contra Ramírez y sobre las relaciones de este con su pareja. Alba ha añadido que, no obstante , lo que "le pedía el cuerpo" era denunciar esos hechos por la vía penal en una exposición razonada al Tribunal Supremo.
