marbella
El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 5 de Estepona (Málaga) ha acordado el sobreseimiento y el archivo de la causa abierta en relación con un ático que compró el expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ignacio González en Marbella, junto con su esposa, en diciembre de 2012.
En la resolución judicial, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, el magistrado afirma que no ha quedado acreditada la perpetración de los delitos de que se les acusaba, por lo que procede a decretar el sobreseimiento provisional y archivo de las actuaciones.
El abogado de Ignacio González y su esposa, Víctor Navas, ha asegurado a Efe que está muy satisfecho con la resolución judicial y ha afirmado que espera que dicho auto ayude a dar un giro al resto de procesos que se siguen contra su patrocinado.
La Fiscalía de Málaga ya acordó el pasado diciembre el sobreseimiento después de comprobar que, tras la investigación efectuada, no había indicios suficientes que pudieran apoyar la imputación de Ignacio González, su esposa, Lourdes Cavero, y el empresario y presidente del Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo.
