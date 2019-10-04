El Gobierno ha acordado el cese del presidente de la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), Vicente Fernández Guerrero, después de conocerse esta semana que está siendo investigado por la Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla dentro del caso de la adjudicación de la mina de Aznalcóllar en 2015.
Fuentes gubernamentales han confirmado a EFE que el cese se ha decidido en la reunión del Consejo de Ministros de este viernes, tras lo que el vicepresidente de la SEPI, Bartolomé Lora Toro, ha asumido las funciones del cargo hasta que se nombre a un nuevo máximo responsable.
La decisión fue adelantada el martes por la ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús Montero, quien informó a los medios de que Fernández Guerrero había puesto su cargo a disposición del Gobierno nada más conocer su citación como investigado tras la reapertura del expediente de la mina de Aznalcóllar.
Las mismas fuentes recuerdan que esta causa ha sido archivada ya en dos ocasiones y que, en cualquier caso, no está relacionada con la labor de Fernández Guerrero al frente de SEPI.
Asimismo destacan que su citación a declarar en calidad de investigado había sido solicitada hasta en seis ocasiones por la empresa que no resultó adjudicataria del concurso, pero que había sido rechazada siempre por el Juzgado de Instrucción. También, que el ahora expresidente de SEPI había solicitado en dos ocasiones declarar voluntariamente en la causa, sin que la juez lo considerara pertinente.
