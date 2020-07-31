Estás leyendo: El Supremo anula la sentencia a Otegi por pertenencia a organización terrorista en el 'caso Bateragune'

Público
Público

Caso Bateragune El Supremo anula la sentencia a Otegi por pertenencia a organización terrorista en el 'caso Bateragune'

La Sala Segunda ha anulado la sentencia de 2012 que les condenó a penas de entre seis años y seis años y medio de prisión en el 'caso Bateragune'.

Arnaldo Otegi a su salida de prisión. / ABEL ALONSO (EFE)
Arnaldo Otegi a su salida de prisión. / ABEL ALONSO/EFE/Archivo

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El Tribunal Supremo ha anulado la sentencia del caso "Bateragune" que impuso en 2012 penas de entre seis años y seis años y medio de prisión al actual líder EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, y a otros dos acusados, por un delito de pertenencia a organización terrorista, tras la condena del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) a España en 2018 por parcialidad de una jueza. por un delito de pertenencia a organización terrorista en el 'caso Bateragune'.

La Sala Segunda del Supremo estima así los recursos de revisión interpuestos por Arnaldo Otegi, Rafael Díez Usabiaga, Arkaitz Rodríguez Torres, Sonia Jacinto Garcia y Miren Zabaleta Tellería.

El fallo de Estrasburgo que dio la razón a Otegi por falta de imparcialidad de una magistrada de la Audiencia Nacional autoriza, a juicio del Supremo, la interposición del recurso de revisión y su estimación.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público