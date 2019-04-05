Joan Mesquida, cabeza de cartel de Ciudadanos en Illes Balears para el Congreso de los Diputados tras haber abandonado hace un año más de tres décadas de militancia en el PSOE, ha hecho unas declaraciones en el programa Al Dia de la cadena de radio IB3 tras revelar Público grabaciones telefónicas que demuestran la su amistad con el lugarteniente de Bartolomé Tolo Cursach, conocido como rey de la noche de Palma, imputado como cabecilla de una organización criminal en Mallorca con la Policía Local de la capital balear.

Mesquida no niega la existencia de esas grabaciones; lo que hace es negar la importancia de las mismas: "No es una cuestión nueva. Ya di explicaciones. Lo que sale en las grabaciones es algo totalmente legal. Es una absoluta tontería. Nunca hago nada que no pueda explicar. Las grabaciones son de 2016. Hoy, la eficacia de la Administración parece que es una ilegalidad", ha afirmado Mesquida en la emisora balear.

Público, sin embargo, ha logrado acceder a los audios originales de las grabaciones telefónicas, que demuestran que Mesquida puso al servicio de la trama a dos de los cargos públicos que fueron detenidos e imputados por beneficiar a la red mafiosa: Jaume Nadal, entonces director general de Comercio y Actividades de Calvià, y Bernat Rossinyol, ingeniero del Consistorio.