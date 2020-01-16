La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha decidido no recurrir al Tribunal Supremo (TS) la sentencia de la causa judicial sobre los expedientes de regulación de empleo (ERE), que condenó el pasado 19 de noviembre a 19 de los 21 ex altos cargos de la Junta de Andalucía enjuiciados en el caso, entre ellos los expresidentes Manuel Chaves y José Antonio Griñán.
Fuentes de la Fiscalía han confirmado a Europa Press que finalmente, tras el análisis de la sentencia dictada por la Sección Primera de la Audiencia de Sevilla, no presentará recurso de casación ante el alto tribunal.
En concreto, el expresidente de la Junta de Andalucía José Antonio Griñán fue condenado por la Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla a seis años y dos días de cárcel y 15 años y dos días de inhabilitación especial, mientras que su antecesor en el cargo, Manuel Chaves, fue condenado a nueve años de inhabilitación especial.
A su vez, al no recurrir el Ministerio Público acepta la absolución del exinterventor general de la Junta Manuel Gómez, para quien la Fiscalía solicitaba seis años de cárcel, por delitos de prevaricación y malversación, y al exjefe del gabinete jurídico de la Junta Francisco del Río, para quien habían pedido una condena de diez años de inhabilitación por un delito continuado de prevaricación, ha adelantado el Diario de Sevilla.
Además de estos dos absueltos, el tribunal condenó a diez de ellos a penas de prisión por ambos delitos y absolvió de la malversación, por el que la Fiscalía pedía penas de entre seis y ocho años de cárcel, a otros cuatro ex altos cargos que sí fueron condenados por prevaricación a penas de inhabilitación.
El pasado 26 de diciembre fue el letrado de Gaspar Zarrías, Gonzalo Martínez Fresneda, el primero de ex altos cargos condenados en anunciar a la Audiencia su recurso de casación ante el Tribunal Supremo basándose en tres motivos principales, uno por infracción de precepto constitucional y dos por infracción de ley.
También lo han hecho el expresidente José Antonio Griñán; el exsecretario general de Empleo Juan Francisco Sánchez; el exviceconsejero de Empleo Agustín Barberá; el exdirector general de Presupuestos Antonio Lozano y exdirector general del Trabajo Francisco Javier Guerrero.
