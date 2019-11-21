Susana Díaz rompió este jueves su silencio tras la demoledora sentencia del caso de los ERE, que ha puesto al PSOE en Andalucía contra las cuerdas. La expresidenta de la Junta pidió perdón a los andaluces, defendió que ni los expresidentes ni el PSOE se ha llevado ni un duro y aseguró que su Gobierno, al contrario de lo que afirman PP, Ciudadanos y Podemos, sí persiguió la devolución del dinero público defraudado.
Por un lado, en una entrevista en La Sexta, recordó que ya pidió disculpas por el caso en 2011 cuando era secretaria de Organización y que lo hará las veces que haga falta. Habló de “bochorno”, de tristeza. “No quiero que mi tierra esté en los papeles de esa forma".
Por otro, trató de desmarcar al PSOE actual y a ella misma de aquellos hechos que se produjeron en “un tiempo antiguo” en el que ella “no estaba”.
Además, trató de combatir lo que llamó “trazo grueso” y “mentiras” y defendió que el dinero, los 680 millones, no fue malversado en su integridad, sino que el grueso fue a parar a donde debía, a 7.000 trabajadores despedidos de sus empresas, que cobraron su prestación durante la etapa socialista, y lo siguen haciendo, también, en la actual, la del Gobierno de PP y Ciudadanos.
Díaz también atajó la acusación de que no reclamó el dinero de los ERE cuando era la presidenta. Leyó el escrito del gabinete jurídico de la Junta de Andalucía, en el que se dice que se pedirá lo defraudado en las causas en las que se juzgan las ayudas de los ERE. La sentencia condenó por el procedimiento de entrega, no por su destino. Eso se ve en 150 causas diferentes. Y es ahí donde la Junta pretendía recuperar el dinero.
Habrá ampliación.
