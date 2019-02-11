Público
Caso Erial Eduardo Zaplana abandona el hospital La Fe tras recibir el alta

A partir de ahora, será atendido por la Unidad de hospitalización a domicilio, según han indicado fuentes sanitarias.

El expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana y exministro de Trabajo, Eduardo Zaplana, a su llegada a su chalé de Benidorm (Alicante) acompañado por agentes de la UCO de la Guardia Civil. - EFE

El expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana y exministro de Trabajo, Eduardo Zaplana, acompañado por agentes de la UCO de la Guardia Civil, en una imagen de archivo. - EFE

El exiministro Eduardo Zaplana ha recibido esta mañana el alta del hospital La Fe de València donde estaba ingresado desde el pasado 18 de diciembre y, a partir de ahora, será atendido por la Unidad de hospitalización a domicilio, según han indicado fuentes sanitarias.

La jueza que instruye el conocido como caso Erial acordó el pasado jueves la libertad provisional para Zaplana, quien entró en la cárcel de Picassent el 24 de mayo de 2018 como investigado por cohecho, blanqueo de capitales, malversación y prevaricación, aunque ha estado hospitalizado desde mediados de diciembre a causa de la leucemia que padece.

