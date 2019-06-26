Público
Caso Erial Zaplana pasea por la playa de Benidorm tras recibir el alta hospitalaria 

El expresident de la Generalitat fue puesto en libertad provisional el pasado 7 de febrero tras pasar algo más de ocho meses en prisión preventiva en la cárcel de Picassent (Vàlencia), aunque desde el 18 de diciembre estaba ingresado en el Hospital la Fe para seguimiento de la leucemia que padece, centro que abandonó el 11 de febrero.

Captura del vídeo ofrecido por el diario 'Información' en el que se ve cómo Eduardo Zaplana pasea por la calle.

El exministro de Trabajo y expresident de la Generalitat, Eduardo Zaplana, que salió de prisión provisional tras ser detenido como presunto cabecilla del caso Erial para ser ingresado en el Hospital de la Fe de Vàlencia, ha recibido el alta hospitalaria. Según ha informado el diario Información de Alicante, el político ahora se pasea por la playa de Benidorm, ciudad de la que fue alcalde.

El PP, incluso, reclamó "un poco de humanidad" y "dignidad" para el exdirigente ante el grave estado de salud. "La vida de Eduardo Zaplana está en serio riesgo. Se debería tener en cuenta esta circunstancia para que siga tratándose su enfermedad desde un hospital y no desde un centro penitenciario. Un poco de humanidad", expresó después de que el exministro fuera ingresado durante unos días. 

El caso Erial investiga el presunto cobro de comisiones derivadas de la concesión de las Inspecciones Técnicas de Vehículos (ITV) realizadas en 1997 durante la gestión de Zaplana al frente de la Generalitat, y del Plan Eólico de la Comunidad Valenciana puesto en marcha en 2003. 

