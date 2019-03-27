La Fiscalía Anticorrupción considera que existen "indicios" de que el presidente de Canarias, Fernando Clavijo (CC), pudo cometer delitos de prevaricación mientras fue alcalde de La Laguna (Tenerife) en algunas de las decisiones que tomó sobre la grúa municipal.
En un informe entregado el 19 de marzo al Juzgado número 2 de La Laguna, unas semanas después de haber asumido la investigación que corresponde al Ministerio Público en el caso Grúas, la fiscal delegada de Anticorrupción en Santa Cruz de Tenerife, María Farnés Martínez-Frigola, advierte a la juez que aprecia en ese expediente delitos de prevaricación, malversación y tráfico de influencias.
La fiscal analiza a lo largo de 70 páginas el estado de ese procedimiento, que se inició en 2017, recomienda pruebas complementarias y avanza cuál es su opinión sobre la actuación en este asunto de Clavijo, que aún no está imputado formalmente en ningún cargo: "existen indicios", dice, de que pudo prevaricar al levantar reparos emitidos por el interventor contra dos decisiones relacionadas con la empresa que gestionaba la grúa municipal.
En el caso Grúas se investiga si el Ayuntamiento de La Laguna, durante la legislatura de Fernando Clavijo, concedió un crédito municipal de 120.000 euros a la empresa privada que gestionaba el servicio de recogida de vehículos de la ciudad. Los hechos, que se dieron en 2014, según la Fiscalía se hizo sin base legal y con informes contrarios de la Intervención del Ayuntamiento.
