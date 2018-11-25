El rey Juan Carlos I se ha fotografiado este domingo con el príncipe heredero de Arabía Saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán, en el palco de autoridades del circuito de Yas Marina, donde ambos han asistido al Gran Premio de Abu Dabi de Fórmula 1.
La instantánea del saludo entre ambos, publicada por el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, se produce en medio de la polémica por el asesinado del periodista Yamal Khashoggi el pasado día 2 de octubre en el Consulado saudí en Estambul.
#CrownPrince met with former King of #Spain, and #CrownPrince of #Dubai on the sidelines on of the final round of the World Formula 1 championship in #AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/BzOYpwamaI— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) 25 de noviembre de 2018
El Rey emérito, gran aficionado a los deportes, ha viajado a Abu Dabi para asistir a la última carrera del año del Mundial de Fórmula 1 en la que el piloto asturiano Fernando Alonso se ha despedido de momento de los circuitos.
El rey Juan Carlos ha acudido a la capital de Emiratos Árabes acompañado de su hija Cristina, distanciada de la familia a raíz del caso Nóos por el que su marido, Iñaki Urdangarin, se encuentra en la cárcel de mujeres de Brieva (Ávila) para cumplir una pena de cinco años y seis meses de prisión.
El príncipe heredero de Arabía Saudí se encuentra en medio de la polémica por el asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi por un grupo de agentes saudíes y después de que la CIA concluyera en un informe que Mohamed bin Salmán fue quien ordenó que acabaran con su vida. Khashoggi trabajaba para The Washington Post y era crítico con el régimen saudí y particularmente con el príncipe heredero.
