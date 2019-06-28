Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Caso Lezo La Fiscalía pide siete años de cárcel para dos exconsejeros de Gallardón por el caso Lezo

Piden penas de entre 6 y 7 años de prisión para 22 personas, entre ellas el expresidente de la Cámara de Cuentas madrileña Arturo Canalda.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón. EFE/ J.P.Gandul

Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón. EFE/ J.P.Gandul

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción pide una pena de 7 años de cárcel por malversación a los exconsejeros del Gobierno de Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón Juan Bravo y Pedro Calvo por su responsabilidad en la adquisición supuestamente irregular en 2001 de la colombiana Inassa por parte del Canal de Isabel II.

En su escrito de acusación por esta pieza del caso Lezo, la Fiscalía pide penas de entre 6 y 7 años de prisión para 22 personas, entre ellas el expresidente de la Cámara de Cuentas madrileña Arturo Canalda, a quien solicita 7 años, y varios exconsejeros del Canal, que se enfrentan a la petición más baja, de 6 años.

Otros de los acusados por la Fiscalía son el ex director económico y de desarrollo comercial del Canal José Antonio de Cachavera (7 años) y el exdirector de Nuevos Negocios del Canal Pablo López de las Heras (7 años).

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad