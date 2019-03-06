La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes se ha acogido este miércoles a su derecho de defensa para no declarar ante los portavoces de la comisión de investigación de universidades del Parlamento madrileño.
Cifuentes estaba citada hoy como única compareciente a la sesión de esta comisión, que investiga las presuntas irregularidades producidas en el Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), donde la expresidenta regional obtuvo su máster.
Con semblante muy serio y acompañada por su abogada, Cifuentes ha llegado a la Asamblea de Madrid sin responder a las preguntas de los medios, ni tampoco a las de los portavoces de la comisión, en la que no participa el PP.
(Habrá ampliación)
