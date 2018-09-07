La Delegación de Gobierno en la Comunidad de Madrid no puede demostrar si Cristina Cifuentes defendió en 2012 su Trabajo de Fin de Máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC). Es lo que se desprende de la contestación de este organismo al Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, a la que ha tenido acceso la Ser.
La jueza que investiga el caso máster, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, solicitó acceso a las citas que "pudieran constar en la agenda electrónica de Cristina Cifuentes, del 2 de julio de 2012, referidas a la defensa del TFM en la URJC", según recoge el documento de respuesta.
En este sentido, la Subdirección General de Explotación, dependiente del Ministerio de Hacienda, señala que no se puede acceder a esa información "porque la política de conservación de copias de seguridad del servidor de correo establece un periodo máximo de dos meses, por lo que la información solicitada no podrá ser recuperada, dada su antigüedad".
Por lo tanto, la Delegación del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, organismo del que Cristina Cifuentes era delegada en aquella época, tampoco puede acreditar que la expresidenta madrileña defendió su TFM, según explica la Ser.
