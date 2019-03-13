El Tribunal Constitucional ha rechazado admitir a trámite el recurso de amparo del exduque de Palma Iñaki Urdangarin a la sentencia del caso Nòos, que le condenó a 5 años y 10 meses de cárcel por los delitos de malversación, prevaricación y fraude, entre otros.
El tribunal de garantías considera que el recurso carece de especial trascendencia constitucional para ser admitido.
Urdangarin recurrió al Constitucional al considerar que se habían vulnerado sus derechos fundamentales a la tutela judicial efectiva, a la libertad y a la presunción de inocencia.
Pero la Sección Primera, es decir, el presidente del tribunal, Juan José González Rivas, y los magistrados Alfredo Montoya y Cándido Conde-Pumpido, ha decidido por unanimidad que no procede admitirlo a trámite.
La ley que rige el funcionamiento del TC determina que se cumplan una serie de requisitos para admitir un recurso, entre ellos que el fondo del asunto tenga "especial trascendencia constitucional", algo que no aprecia en este caso.
El marido de la infanta Cristina fue condenado por el Supremo a 5 años y 10 meses de cárcel por malversación, prevaricación, fraude a la Administración, dos delitos fiscales y tráfico de influencias, pero tan solo pidió que se anule la sentencia en relación con el de malversación.
Por ese delito, en concurso con el de prevaricación, fue condenado a 2 años y 3 meses de prisión.
Su argumento fue que no había prueba de cargo válida contra él en ese delito, de modo que se habría vulnerado su derecho a la tutela judicial efectiva y a la presunción de inocencia.
Y, al tiempo, añadía que si no se le hubiese condenado por ese delito de malversación, habría podido obtener beneficios penitenciarios o una suspensión o sustitución de la pena de prisión.
Iñaki Urdangarin entró en prisión el 18 de junio de 2018 después de que el Supremo le impusiera la citada condena de 5 años y 10 meses de cárcel.
Ahora, el Constitucional rechaza admitir su recurso y, a no ser que el fiscal recurra esa decisión en el plazo de tres días, archivará las actuaciones.
