El expresidente del Palau de la Música ha pedido ser indultado después de que el Tribunal Supremo le confirmase la sentencia de nueve años y ocho meses de prisión.

Foto de archivo de Félix Millet, a su llegada a la Audiencia de Barcelona, donde ha renunciado a que el ponente de la Constitución y abogado Miquel Roca comparezca como testigo en el juicio por el expolio de la institución cultural. EFE/Andreu Dalmau
Foto de archivo de Félix Millet. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

El expresidente del Palau de la Música Fèlix Millet ha pedido ser indultado por el caso del desfalco en la institución musical, después de que el Tribunal Supremo (TS) confirmara la sentencia que le condena a nueve años y ocho meses de prisión.

Según recoge una providencia de la Audiencia de Barcelona, consultada por Europa Press, Millet ha pedido suspender de forma provisional la entrada en prisión hasta que se resuelva la petición de indulto.

Al confirmarse la condena, la Audiencia de Barcelona ordenó que Millet y el resto de condenados por el caso Palau entraran en prisión antes del 25 de junio.

Junto con quien era su mano derecha en el Palau, Jordi Montull, y el extesorero de CDC Daniel Osàcar, Millet está condenado por delitos de malversación, apropiación indebida, tráfico de influencias, falsificación en documento mercantil y blanqueo de capitales.

