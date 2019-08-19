Esperanza Aguirre ha aprovechado la investidura de Isabel Díaz Ayuso como presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid para reaparecer públicamente en un momento comprometido para ella. Reaparece después de que la Fiscalía haya solicitado su imputación, junto a Cristina Cifuentes, en la investigación del 'caso Púnica'. También tras las evasivas de su antigua pupila, Ayuso, que pasó de querer tener cerca a ambas a desmarcarse rápidamente de las dos y las sospechas de corrupción que se cernían tras ellas.

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y exdirigente del PP ha defendido su inocencia y aseguraba que las autoridades "pueden investigar lo que quieran", puesto que ella no ha hecho "nada irregular".

En declaraciones a los periodistas, Aguirre ha señalado que, como no lo conoce, no puede comentar nada de esa petición de imputación. En esta misma línea, afirmaba está "a disposición de la Justicia" como en "los 30 años" que ha estado en política y ha asegurado no estar preocupada ante una posible imputación.

En la pieza relacionada con la presunta financiación irregular del PP de Madrid, la número 9, las fiscales Anticorrupción se han apoyado en varios informes de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil para pedir al magistrado que llame a declarar como investigados a Aguirre y Cristina Cifuentes, al expresidente de Indra Javier Monzón y a la propia empresa.

