El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 33 de Madrid ha admitido a trámite la denuncia interpuesta por el ex secretario general del PP madrileño Francisco Granados contra el constructor David Marjaliza por un delito de aprovechamiento del secreto en relación al 'chivatazo' del caso Púnica por el que el primero, que declarará el 23 de mayo, fue condenado en firme por el Tribunal Supremo.
La denuncia, interpuesta por Granados y el guardia civil asimismo condenado José Luis Caro, se dirige contra Marjaliza, la que fue su secretaria Ana María Ramírez y su presunto testaferro Eduardo de la Plana. Sostiene que los tres se beneficiaron de la misma información que apuntaba a que estaban siendo investigados y sin embargo, no fueron procesados.
En un auto dictado el pasado 1 de mayo el juez expone que los hechos denunciados "presentan características que hacen presumir la posible existencia de una infracción penal" y ordena incoar diligencias previas de investigación, con la llamada a declarar de Granados y Caro el día 23.
Será en esa comparecencia cuando puedan detallar el contenido de la denuncia, que acusa a Marjaliza y sus dos colaboradores de haber aprovechado la información policial que el propio Granados le dio para destruir documentos (hasta "tres carros" de supermercado en "una noche de niebla") y ocultar fondos sin que fuesen acusados por ello, como sí pasó con Granados y Caro, condenados a dos años y un año y medio de cárcel, respectivamente, por un delito de aprovechamiento de secreto.
