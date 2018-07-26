La senadora de Podemos Maribel Mora indicó a Público que la decisión de la Audiencia Provincial de Málaga de reabrir la investigación sobre la muerte de Mohamed Bouderbala “da la razón a los familiaries y colectivos sociales que pedían que se siguieran investigando”. Además, reclamó a Interior que “investigue hasta el final todo lo que sucedió” en la cárcel de Archidona, que se convirtió el invierno pasado en un CIE improvisado, criticado por el Defensor del Pueblo y las ONG que asisten a los inmigrantes.
“Esperamos que al contrario que el ministro Zoido, que entendía que el trato dado en Archidona fue del todo exquisito y la gestión correcta, el ministro Marlaska llegue hasta el final en investigar todo lo que sucedió”, dijo Mora.
Sobre el auto de la Audiencia Provincial de Málaga en sí, Mora afirmó lo siguiente: “Esta investigación es imprescindible pero consideramos que insuficiente. No basta solo con la delcaración del médico ni del Comisario, sino que consideramos imprescindibles la práctica de otras pruebas como que se cite a declarar en calidad de testigo al interno que indica que Mohammed solicitó ayuda y gritaba desde su celda la noche de autos y que también se cite a declarar a los testigos internos que indican que Mohammed fue golpeado de manera reiterada en el comedor”.
Cumplir con la doctrina del TEDH
Podemos, que está personado en la causa, también quiere “que se remita al juzgado informe por parte del centro en el que se indique qué motivo el aislamiento del interno, quién dio la orden y bajo qué control judicial y que se remita informe de por qué no se aplicó el protocolo anti suicidios y se remita el protocolo para ser unida a la causa y ser examinado por las partes”.
Mora concluye lo siguiente: “Entendemos que sin la práctica de estas diligencias no se da cumplimiento a la doctrina del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos en cuanto a la investigación de este tipo de delitos, por cuya falta de investigación suficiente, España ha sido condenada”.
