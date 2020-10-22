Estás leyendo: El juez del 'caso Villarejo' cita como imputados a varios directivos de Iberdrola

Caso Tándem El juez del 'caso Villarejo' cita como imputados a varios directivos de Iberdrola

Los tres deberán acudir a declarar en calidad de investigados por presuntos delitos de cohecho y coacciones.

El presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán. E.P.
El presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, en una imagen de archivo. / E.P.

madrid

efe

El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha citado a declarar para la primera semana de noviembre en calidad de imputados a varios directivos de Iberdrola en la pieza donde investiga si la eléctrica contrató a Villarejo para presuntas labores de espionaje.

En una providencia, adelantada por El Confidencial y a la que ha tenido acceso Efe este jueves, el magistrado emplaza al jefe de Riesgos y Aseguramiento Interno del grupo, Juan Carlos Rebollo; al director de Administración y Control, Pablo Insunza; y a José Luis San Pedro, un histórico de la compañía que fue consejero y estrecho colaborador del presidente, Ignacio Sánchez Galán.

Los tres deberán acudir a la Audiencia Nacional a declarar en calidad de investigados por presuntos delitos de cohecho y coacciones. El primero será Rebollo, citado el próximo 3 de noviembre; un día después está previsto que comparezca Insunza, mientras que San Pedro lo hará el 10.

En esta pieza del caso Tándem, la número 17, el magistrado investiga la supuesta contratación del excomisario José Villarejo por parte de Iberdrola para presuntas labores de espionaje a, entre otros, ACS, propiedad del presidente del Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez.

Los tres investigados firmaron una declaración el año pasado en relación al supuesto informe elaborado por el exresponsable de Control Corporativo de la eléctrica José Antonio del Olmo, donde presuntamente se acusaba a la dirección de ordenar espionajes y usar facturas falsas.

En dicha declaración, manifestaban "la inexistencia del informe y su total desconocimiento del mismo", y señalaban que no recordaban haberlo recibido o tenido conocimiento de él ni en 2004 ni con posterioridad.

Iberdrola emprendió además acciones legales contra Del Olmo por estos hechos, y también lo hizo Insunza al presentar una querella contra él por los delitos de calumnias e injurias graves con publicidad.

