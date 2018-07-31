El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo, que esconde millones de euros procedentes de paraísos fiscales, cerró dos empresas en Panamá en 2016 mientras estaba siendo investigado por su presunta organización criminal, según ha informado El País.
El dinero de Villarejo surge de la nada en 1989, cuando creó dos empresas en Uruguay con unos fondos de "origen desconocido", según un informe policial al que tuvo acceso Público. Desde ese momento, el comisario creó una estructura financiera con "cuatro niveles" de "sociedades que tienen participaciones unas en otras" sin que esta organización guarde "relación con criterios mercantiles ordinarios", señalaba el informe elaborado por la Unidad de Asuntos Internos de la Policía.
Ahora, el juez instructor del caso Tándem, Diego de Egea, ha acreditado que el excomisario cobró 1,2 millones de euros a través de estas dos empresas ubicadas en el país centroamericano. En este sentido, Villarejo elaboró un informe para el abogado en España de la petrolera de Guinea Ecuatorial Gepetrol que consistía en desacreditar a un presunto blanqueador relacionado con Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, el vicepresidente del país africano.
