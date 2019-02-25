El exresponsable de Orange Market Álvaro Pérez, El Bigotes, ha dicho que el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, que dice que "es la regeneración", debería saber que aún "tiene mucha mierda en la mochila", y el eurodiputado popular Esteban González Pons es "uno de esos gusanos que saben mantenerse en la manzana por los años de los años".

Pérez, quien ha comparecido este lunes por videoconferencia desde prisión en la comisión de Les Corts Valencianes que investiga la contratación de la Generalitat con la trama investigada en la operación Taula, del caso Imelsa, ha reiterado que el expresident Francisco Camps fue quien le invitó a ir a Valencia a trabajar para el PP cuando era su "amiguito del alma".

Según ha dicho, el exconseller González Pons "vive de maravilla todavía", aunque "miente como un bellaco", pues uno de los hombres que trabajan con Francisco Correa, José Luis Ulibarri, "era socio" del actual eurodiputado del PP en "algunas cuestiones", y ha indicado que éste "puede estar preocupado" por lo que sabe de él.

"Que González Pons diga que me echó, miente como un bellaco porque en plena Gürtel se reunió conmigo para ver si me podía ayudar en un asunto persona. Lo que pasa es que se reunió a escondidas porque le daba miedo que le vieran conmigo por Valencia. Es un mentiroso", ha señalado, para agregar que sabe que ha conocido "muchas cosas de él". "Demasiada gente en Valencia es testigo de cómo me trataba y del respeto que me tenía", ha agregado.

También se ha referido al exconseller Juan Cotino, un "tipo" del que le "incomoda bastante" hablar, pero del que ha manifestado que "hacía lo que le daba la gana" y "quería ser dios" pero "no estaba a la altura". Ha añadido que por él "pasaba todo, absolutamente todo, lo confesable y lo inconfesable".

(Habrá ampliación)



