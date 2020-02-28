mADRID
Las investigaciones internas llevadas a cabo por Iberdrola y la independiente realizada por PwC han concluido que no ha existido "ninguna conducta ilegal ni contraria a las normas que conforman el sistema de gobierno corporativo" de la compañía en su relación con Cenyt, sociedad vinculada al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo.
En una nota del consejo de administración de la compañía, incluida en la información para sus accionistas con motivo de la próxima Junta General de Iberdrola, se desglosan las actuaciones llevadas a cabo en relación con la contratación con entidades vinculadas a Villarejo.
El pasado mes de octubre, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón abrió una pieza separada a la luz tanto de la documentación intervenida al propio Villarejo tras su detención en 2017 como del material sobre su relación con Iberdrola, la cual ha difundido este periódico.
El órgano rector de Iberdrola, en su reunión del pasado 24 de enero, consideró "conveniente" la publicación de esta nota, recogiendo de esta manera las conclusiones alcanzadas en las distintas investigaciones internas desarrolladas hasta ahora al respecto.
Así, el consejo de administración de Iberdrola ratifica que, tanto por la información interna como por los acontecimientos externos de los que se ha tenido conocimiento, los hechos respecto al caso Villarejo "no pueden considerarse jurídicamente relevantes para la sociedad por lo que su impacto, de existir, se circunscribiría al ámbito reputacional".
